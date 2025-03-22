Sambhal: Vendors attack temple devotees with sticks after argument over fruit prices, 5 arrested

A fight broke out between some devotees and fruit vendors in Sambhal on Friday (21st March) night.

As per reports, some devotees were going to visit Maa Purnagiri temple in a bus. They got down to buy some fruits at the Bahjoi road in Bareilly Sarai. A heated argument started between the devotees and the fruit vendors over fruit prices.

Soon, the verbal spat turned into a violent fight. Both sides started attacking each other with sticks. Several people were seriously injured. One person sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital. A video of the fight went viral on social media.

🚨 SHAMEFUL! Fruit vendors THRASH Purnagiri devotees in Sambhal 😡



Devotees beaten up by Sticks in Sambhal by Vendors.



Several people have been DETAINED & an investigation has been LAUNCHED.



— Have faith in CM Yogi. STRICT ACTION against such goons will be taken 🎯 pic.twitter.com/6nyVCn3NQM — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 22, 2025

The police arrived on the spot and arrested 5 people. Among the devotees, Raju, Sarjit and Sanjiv from Mandli Samastpur village in the Ainchora Kamboh police station area were arrested.

Two fruit vendors namely Niranjan and his son Neeraj, both residents of Bareilly Sarai were also arrested by the police.