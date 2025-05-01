Sameer Khan trapped Hindu woman with fake Hindu identity, pressured her to become a Muslim, fed her meat

In Chhatarpur district, Sameer Khan trapped a woman in a love trap by claiming himself to be a Hindu and married her in a temple. Later, he told the woman his ‘truth’ and then started forcing her to change her religion. He beat her up. Fed up, the woman walked 14 kilometers and dialed 100 at Chhatrasal intersection and informed the police.

According to the woman, in December 2023, at her brother’s wedding, the woman met a boy named Sameer Tiwari (fake name). Sameer Khan, who became Sameer Tiwari, also helped the woman get a divorce from her first husband, with whom she also has 2 children. After this, in August 2023, Sameer Khan and the woman got married according to Hindu customs at Jatashankar temple.

After some time, the woman came to know that the man’s real name is Sameer Khan and he is a Muslim. While sharing his truth, Sameer Khan had talked about respecting the woman’s religion and not eating meat. The woman trusted him and married him on 13th December 2024.

After the marriage, Sameer Khan and his family started harassing the victim. The victim said that Sameer beats her, stops her from going to the temple, and forcibly asks her to eat meat. Apart from this, Sameer took away Rs 3 lakh in cash and precious jewellery from the victim. Sameer Khan also made the victim buy a bike, TV, cooler and iPhone for him.

Upon protesting, Sameer threatened to kill the victim. On 26th April 2025, the victim was locked in a room. Somehow the victim escaped from there and on Thursday (1st May 2025) morning, walked 14 km barefoot and reached Chhatrasal Chowk. Police say that action is being taken on the woman’s complaint.