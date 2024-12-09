Monday, December 9, 2024

Sanjay Malhotra appointed as the new RBI governor for 3 years

The government of India has appointed Sanjay Malhotra as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The appointment committee of the cabinets approved the appointment today on December 9.

Sanjay Malhotra is a 1990 batch IAS officer currently serving as the Secretary, the Department of Revenue, of the Finance Ministry.

Malhotra’s tenure has been set for 3 years starting from 11 December 2024.

Malhotra is an IIT Kanpur alumni where he studied computer science. He also possess a masters degree from the Princeton University in Public Policy.

Current RBI governor Shaktikanta Das’s tenure ends on December 10.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com