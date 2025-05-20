Scott Adams, creator of the iconic Dilbert strip, reveals his cancer diagnosis, says he expects to die this summer

Scott Adams, one of the greatest ever cartoonists, though he is much more than that, shared that he has the same cancer that ex-US President Joe Biden is suffering from. During his ‘Coffee With Scott Adams’ podcast, Adams said that he has been diagnosed with an advanced form of prostate cancer.

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has, So, I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones”, Scott Adams shared.

He also shared that he expects to die this summer and is always in constant pain. Adams added that he has had time to process his diagnosis and that it has given him time to say goodbyes, get his affairs in order and do all the things he needed to do.

Notably, Scott Adams is the creator of Dilbert, the greatest ever comic strip written about corporate life. Everyone in the world can relate to the comic because of how real all the situations created in the comic are.