SDPI official and AMU student supports Zakir Naik for saying any ‘normal man’ will get excited after watching a woman TV anchor for 20 minutes

Fugitive hate preacher Zakir Naik is currently on a tour of Pakistan. During his time there, Zakir Naik has made several controversial statements, including saying that any ‘normal man’ will get excited if he watches a woman TV anchor for 20 minutes.

Now, a certain Syeda Sadiya, who describes herself as SDPI Karnataka State Vice President and a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in her X (Twitter) bio has come out in support of these disturbing comments.

Posting on X, Sadiya said that Zakir Naik’s statement is scientifically correct. She was responding to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s post who had said that Zakir Naik is ill if he has this thought process.

Responding to the Congress leader, Sadiya said, “By the way it is scientifically correct. But Madam why are so interested in Zakir Naik. Open your mouth for states ruled by you where Jungle Raj is prevalent.”

