‘Secessionist Sentiments’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slams DMK govt after they drop Rupee symbol from Tamil Nadu Budget

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) and its leader MK Stalin after the party ruling Tamil Nadu replaced the Rupee symbol ₹ with Tamil letters in the state’s budget. Interestingly, the symbol for Rupee was designed by a Tamilian, but the DMK Party thought shunning the symbol is fighting ‘Hindi imposition’.

Following DMK Government’s act, Union Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the MK Stalin government’s step goes on to promote “secessionist sentiments under the pretense of regional pride”.

The DMK government has reportedly removed the official Rupee symbol ‘₹’ from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 documents, which will be presented tomorrow.



If the DMK (@arivalayam) has a problem with ‘₹’, why didn’t it protest back in 2010 when it was officially adopted under the… — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 13, 2025

The Union Finance Minister further said that by removing the officially recognised Rupee symbol, designed by Tamilian Udaya Kumar, the DMK has utterly disregarded the creative contribution of a Tamil youth.

Sitharaman even asked, “If the DMK has a problem with ‘₹’, why didn’t it protest back in 2010 when it was officially adopted under the Congress-led UPA government, at a time when the DMK was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre?”