‘Security not a luxury’: IMA writes to Mamata Banerjee govt over doctor’s hunger strike in the wake of RG Kar rape-murder case

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to address the ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors following the alleged rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Emphasizing that the protestors “deserve your immediate attention” and underscoring the situation’s gravity and the medical community’s distress, IMA said in its letter that assuring a safe working environment is not a luxury but a prerequisite.

Junior doctors at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have been staging an indefinite hunger strike in protest of the rape and murder of a colleague on August 9. As of Thursday, their protest has entered its fifth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, one of the junior doctors participating in the hunger strike at the Esplanade area was hospitalized on Thursday night after experiencing a deterioration in his health.