SENSEX, Nifty crash big following global stock market bloodbath: Trump tariffs fuel recession fears

The Indian stock market has seen a shocking nosedive following the Trump tariff impact on global markets. Indian benchmark indices like SENSEX and Nifty opened low on Monday, along with the global stock market downfall, an impact of Trump tariffs.

All major sectors are in red, with Nifty metals sinking 8%, Nifty IT falling 7%, Nifty Auto, Oil and Gas, and Realty each going below 5%. SENSEX has crashed over 3200 points and Nifty has gone below 21,800, in a route that wasn’t seen since the general elections result day. This is one of the steepest falls since Covid days.

The fall has been seen globally, with all major Asian stock markets reacting violently to Trump’s sweeping tariffs. Fears of a global tariff war and speculations of a recession looming over the US market have driven stock markets down in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea too.