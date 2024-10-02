Shanghai Mall stabbing: Man who wanted to ‘vent anger’ goes on a stabbing spree, kills 3 and injures 18

On Monday (October 1), chaos swept a mall in China’s Shanghai after a 37-year-old man surnamed Lin went on a stabbing spree, injuring 18 and killing three shortly before the closing time of the shopping centre.

The incident took place at the Ludu International Shopping Plaza in southwestern Shanghai’s Songjiang district. The attacker moved into the crowded shopping centre, going past food outlets and to a Walmart upstairs, eyewitnesses said.

Chaos erupted as the assailant started randomly stabbing people, those present at the mall said.

He was eventually caught by the police, who later said that he had come to Shanghai with the aim of “venting his anger due to personal economic dispute” and that they had launched further investigations into the matter.