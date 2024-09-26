Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut convicted in defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been convicted in the defamation case filed by Dr. Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. On Thursday, September 26, a Mumbai Court announced its verdict and sentenced Sanjay Raut to 15 days of imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the Rajya Sabha MP.

The case was filed by Medha Somaiya in 2023 after Sanjay Raut made defamatory allegations against Somaiya couple that they were involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction and maintenance of public toilets in Mira Bhayander area near Mumbai.