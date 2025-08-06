Sirsa woman dies of rabies after being bitten by stray dog while feeding it

A 38-year-old woman from Sirsa in Haryana died of rabies 19 days after she was bitten by a stray dog while feeding it. The victim, Varsha Mehta, was attacked on the night of 17th July outside her home in Bijnuwali village. She was giving rotis to a dog when it suddenly attacked her. She was bitten on the forehead.

Despite receiving three anti-rabies vaccines at the Dabwali Civil Hospital, she died of rabies on 5th August. According to doctors at AIIMS Bathinda, where she was later taken, a rabies immunoglobulin injection should have been administered directly on the forehead but was never given. Her husband accused the hospital of gross negligence. Varsha had started showing classic rabies symptoms like hydrophobia and panic on 3rd August.

The dog had bitten over two dozen villagers before it died. Locals claim authorities failed to act, citing rules that prohibit catching or killing stray dogs.

