SpaceX Starship debris rain near Bahamas after breakup in space

Elon Musk’s SpaceX suffered a setback on Thursday, March 6 when it lost control of the Starship in space minutes after its launch, the company’s live feed showed. The engines of the Starship shut down and minutes after that, several videos on social media showed fireball-like debris of the spacecraft streaking through the sky near south Florida and the Caribbean island of Bahamas.

With the debris raining down, the Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops at Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Orlando airports in the United States.

In response to the development, SpaceX said that will review the data from today’s flight test to better understand root cause. “As always, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship’s reliability”, they said.