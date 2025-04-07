Such incidents happen in a big city: Karnataka Home Minister on woman molested on Bengaluru street

After a woman was molested on a Bengaluru street, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has stirred controversy with his insensitive remarks on the incident. The Karnataka Home Minister said that such incidents tend to happen in big cities like Bengaluru.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the man can be seen following two women and then groping one of them one of them, and running away. The shocked women,walk away from the area.

Commenting on the crime, the Home Minister said, “Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling.”

The incident took place on April 3 and Police have registered a case under under Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman).