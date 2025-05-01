Thursday, May 1, 2025

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking judicial probe into Pahalgam attack, asks petitioner to not demoralise the forces at crucial time

The Supreme Court has refused to hear a petition seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the Pahalgam Terror Attack and directions to the government to ensure the safety of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh said that this is not the right time for such a plea, and asked the petitioners not to demoralise the forces.

The bench told the counsel, “Be responsible before filing such PILs. You have some duty towards country also. Is this the way you want to demoralise forces?”

Responding to plea for a probe by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge, the bench said that judges are not experts in investigations, they can only adjudicate. “Since when retired HC SC judge has become expert in investigation? We only decide dispute. Don’t ask us to pass an order,” said justice Kant.

The bench further said that this is not the time, and this is the crucial hour when each and every Indian have joined hands to fight terrorism. “This is not acceptable to us. Look at sensitivity of the issue,” Justice Kant added.

However, on the prayer of seeking protection for students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir, the court allowed the petitioner to move the high court, even though SG Tushar Mehta had objected to that. After that, the court allowed the counsel to withdraw the petition.

