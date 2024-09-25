Media reports claim ‘Swara Bhaskar liked sex and it brought her closer to her husband’, actor blasts them for misquoting her husband

On Wednesday (September 25), actor Swara Bhasker lost her cool on X after media houses misquoted her husband over their differences and commonalities. Several news outlets, including News 24, reported Fahad Ahmad as saying that Swara liked sex, and it was the only common thing between the two.

However, this didn’t go down well with Bhasker, who blasted the news outlets for misreporting what her husband said in the interview.

हिंदुस्तान में पत्रकारिता का स्तर कितना गिरा हुआ है ये हैडलाइन और ये आर्टिकल दर्शाता है- इंटरव्यू में फ़हाद मज़ाक़िया अन्दाज़ में कहते हैं कि हमारी हर सामाजिक पहचान अलग है सिवाये ये कि हमारी “सेक्सुअल ओरिएंटेशन” एक ही है- अर्थात् दोनों cis gender हिटरोसेक्सुअल (heterosexual) हैं… pic.twitter.com/I0YH3ItUcH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 25, 2024

In the interview, a snippet of which was also shared by Bhasker on X, Fahad Ahmad said all their social identities were different, and the only common identity that he shared with his wife, Swara, was that both were sexual orientation, i.e. both were cisgender heterosexual.