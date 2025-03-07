Syria: Over 70 killed and dozens wounded in fighting between govt security forces and militants loyal to deposed ruler Bashar al-Assad

Syria has been under turmoil for more than a decade now. The turmoil resulted in the long time ruler Basha al-Assad finally being removed from power in 2024. However, his loyalists are still fighting the new Syrian government led by a former ISIS and Al Qaeda member, Muhammad al-Jolani.

The clashes between the two groups are common and in one such clash, over 70 people were killed and dozens were injured in fighting between government security forces and militants loyal to deposed ruler Bashar al-Assad, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The Syrian Observatory posted, “More than 70 killed and dozens wounded and captured in bloody clashes and ambushes on the Syrian coast between members of the Ministry of Defense and Interior and militants from the defunct regime’s army.”

أكثر من 70 قتيلاً وعشرات الجرحى والأسرى في اشتباكات وكمائن دامية بالساحل السوري بين عناصر من وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية ومسلحين من جيش النظام البائد — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) March 7, 2025

Notably, in December 2024, after 53 years in power, the Assad regime collapsed in Syria and the President Bashar al-Assad fled Syria for Russia.