Syria: Rebel terrorists take control of Hama city prison, allow hundreds of prisoners to break free

The conflict in Syria between Russia-backed Assad government’s forces and Turkey-backed rebels has taken a new turn as the rebels managed to repel the Assad forces from many parts of the Hama city, including the central prison. As per the latest reports, thousands of prisoners held inside the prison have been broken free.

Colonel Hasan Abdulghani: Our forces have entered the Hama Central Prison and liberated hundreds of oppressed prisoners. pic.twitter.com/1jn3cErJ5A — Levant24 (@Levant_24_) December 5, 2024

Earlier today, Hassan Abdulghani, the commander of the rebel groups, stated to the media that the anti-government forces have entered the Hama Central prison and released hundreds of prisoners, adding that they have entered several neighborhoods in Hama city.

The prison is located in the Al Mazrab neighbourhood. Additionally, the Al Twahidh locality and Al Hamidiya mosque area are also said to be under rebel control.