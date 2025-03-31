Monday, March 31, 2025

Telangana: Congress government detains journalist covering student protests in University of Hyderabad, BRS criticises the step

In Congress-ruled Telangana, a journalist was detained while covering protests by students against tree cutting at the University of Hyderabad.

The protests were sparked by the controversial felling of forest land on the University of Hyderabad campus and the auction of a 400-acre land parcel near the university.

The detained journalist, who has been identified as Sumit, was reportedly covering the arrest of students protesting the cutting down of trees on the University campus. Sumit shared a video on social media showing his detention.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has hit out at the Congress-led state government in Telangana for its alleged role in detaining the journalist.

KTR said, “This blatant suppression of free speech & expression is unacceptable. And @RahulGandhi goes to town preaching about democracy and free speech.”

