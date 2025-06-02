Telangana man commits suicide after ‘farm labourer’ father doesn’t buy him a BMW car

In Telangana, a 21-year-old man Bomma Johnny, the son of Kanakaiah, has committed suicide after his father failed to buy him a BMW car. Bomma Johnny had discontinued his studies and was sitting idle at home before he committed suicide.

Johnny’s father Kanakaiah owns only two acres of land, and works as a farm labourer in the village to make ends meet for his family. However, his son dreamt of a life of luxury and without doing any work, wanted his father to buy him a BMW car.

Johnny wanted his father to sell off the 2 acres of land and use that money to buy him the BMW. His parents finally agreed to buy him a Maruti Swift Dzire car and took him to a showroom on Friday, May 30, but Johnny rejected this proposal.

After returning home, Johnny consumed weedicide on Friday night, after which the parents rushed him to the government hospital in Gajwel. He was later shifted to RVM Hospital in Mulug where he passed away..