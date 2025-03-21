Temple demolished, mosque left untouched in Muzaffarpur: Hindu groups protest, heavy police deployed

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the removal of a temple from the railway station premises sparked public outrage. On Friday (March 21, 2025), the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organizations called for a shutdown and took to the streets in protest.

A procession began at 9 AM from Saraiyaganj Tower, passing through Chhoti Saraiyaganj and Jawaharlal Road before reaching Kalyani Chowk. Protesters raised slogans against the railway authorities and the Railway Ministry.

#WATCH | Bihar | Members of different Hindu organisations, including Vishva Hindu Parishad, today held a protest against the alleged demolition of a temple built on the premises of Muzaffarpur railway station by railway authorities; Police force deployed in the area.



"We demand… pic.twitter.com/Q4aYaLKlWq — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

According to locals, an ancient Hanuman temple was demolished on March 10, 2025, while a nearby mosque remained untouched.VHP District President Sandeep Singh stated, “The temple was demolished in the name of development, but it must be rebuilt.” In response, 670 police personnel have been deployed at 67 locations under orders from the District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). SSP Sushil Kumar assured, “More forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.”

Police, RPF, and GRP are on high alert at the railway station. On March 10, a temple was removed under the Amrit Bharat scheme. Organizations are demanding its reconstruction at the original location. Due to the shutdown, shops and schools are closed, but emergency services remain operational.

