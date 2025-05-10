Saturday, May 10, 2025

Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota: Terrorists dressed in army camouflage attack security installation, 2 soldiers injured

In a chilling display of deception and violence, a group of terrorists dressed in Indian Army uniforms launched a surprise attack on a security installation in the Nagrota region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

Initial reports suggest that at least two soldiers were injured in the attack, though official confirmation is awaited. Reports said one soldier sustained bullet injuries.

The attack came alongside ceasefire violation by Pakistan in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, and border regions of Rajasthan. A fresh wave of drone attack was reported in Jammu, Srinagar, Akhnoor, and Rajasthan’s Barmer, just three hours after India and Pakistan agreed for ceasefire.

