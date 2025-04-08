Thane: 10-year-old girl raped and killed, her body dumped from 6th floor, police arrests Asif Mansoori

The Thane Police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man identified as Asif Mansoori for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl before killing her by slitting her throat.

The girl’s body was discarded through the bathroom window of the house located on the sixth floor of a residential building at Samrat Nagar in the Mumbra area of Thane. Her body was discovered lying in a vertical duct running through the structure.

Mansoori has been booked under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim, who lived in a nearby building, was lured away by the accused by offering toys. He then brought her to his house, raped her, and subsequently slit her throat. He then took her body to his bathroom and pushed her through the open window. A woman heard a loud thud and alerted the police about the body.

According to the police, the crime was reported at 11.48 PM on Monday. The police registered a case against the man the next day.

The post-mortem report of the 10-year-old girl confirmed rape and death due to slitting of throat with a sharp weapon.

Based on the autopsy report, the police added BNS sections 96 (procuration of a child), 137 (2) (kidnapping), 64 (rape), 64 (I) (raping woman incapable of giving consent), 65 (2) (rape on woman under 12 years of age) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender).