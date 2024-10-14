The world starts search for life in space: Europa Clipper to be launched by NASA to explore one of Jupiter’s moons

Monday, October 14, is a historic day for space exploration in the history of humanity. On this day, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will launch its Europa Clipper spacecraft to explore one of Jupiter’s moons, Europa, for exploring existence of life there.

The spacecraft will be launched from from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This $5 billion mission will be launched with the aim to explore Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, to investigate whether it could harbour conditions suitable for life. The spacecraft will take 6 years to reach Europa.

Europa has been considered for long by scientists as a place where life can thrive. The mission, which will travel 2.9 Billion Kilometers in 6 years, aims to understand the Jupiter’s moon more closely, and see if life is possible on the moon of the largest planet in the Solar System.

The mission aims to gather crucial data on Europa’s outer ice shell and the ocean hidden beneath the outer shell.