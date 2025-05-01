Those responsible for Pahalgam terrorist attack must be brought to justice: EAM S Jaishankar to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

On Thursday, May 1, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that he had a discussion with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the horrific terror attack where Hindus were massacred by Pakistan backed terrorists. During his discussion Jaishankar said to Rubio that the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the Pahalgam terrorist attack must be brought to justice.

Notably, this discussion between the two world leaders took place amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 1, 2025

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Marco Rubio expressed sorrow over the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed lives of 26 tourists (mostly Hindus) , and encouraged India to engage with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and ensure peace and security in South Asia.

Following the attack, India has taken a series of diplomatic steps against Pakistan, including putting a freeze on the Indus Water Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the strength of High Commissions.