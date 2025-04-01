Three dead in NTPC coal train collision in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj

On 1st April, three people, including two loco pilots, lost their lives in a tragic train accident in Jharkhand. A head-on collision between two NTPC-owned goods trains took place in Sahibganj district at around 3:30 am on the Farakka-Lalmatiya MGR railway line near the Barhait police station area.

According to media reports, a coal-laden freight train from Lalmatiya rammed into an empty stationary goods train at Barhait MT. The impact left a CRPF jawan and four CISF personnal and a railway worker injured. They were rushed to Barhait’s Community Health Centre for treatment.

The tracks and trains involved in the accident were not part of Indian Railways, confirmed Eastern Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra. He clarified that the route serves coal transport for NTPC’s Kahalgaon and Farakka power plants. Following the accident, police and administrative teams rushed to the site and initiated an investigation. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kishore Tirkey said both drivers were killed on the spot due to the force of the collision.