On the 6th of April 2025, a video went viral where TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee was seen insulting the rituals of a Temple by interrupting the priest as he recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Banerjee had visited the Hanuman Temple on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

In the video, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee is seen asking the priest if he is going to read the entire Hanuman chalisa.

While Kalyan Banerjee insults the sanctity of the Temple, during the Waqf debate in Parliament, the TMC leader had venehemtly supported the “religious rights” of the Muslim community – even to encroach properties like Hindu villages.

During the debate in Parliament, Banerjee said that Waqf property belongs to Allah and is an intrinsic part of the Islamic faith. He had also opposed the deletion of the draconian Section 40 of the erstwhile Waqf Act 1995, which allowed Waqf Boards to encroach lands of non-Muslims.