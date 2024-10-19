Toxic air, dirty Yamuna: Aam Aadmi Party bans crackers for Diwali to solve these issues

Aam Aadmi Party Government has banned firecrackers during Diwali. However, the pollution in the national capital is going from bad to worse under the AAP Government.

The Yamuna river flowing through Delhi is full of toxic fumes, and the Delhi air is anyway polluted beyond belief. Instead of taking any serious action against these serious issues, the AAP Government has decided to ban firecrackers during Diwali to solve the problem of year long pollution in Delhi.

Another major cause of pollution in Delhi is stubble burning in Punjab, another state ruled by AAP. And so far, Aam Aadmi Party has done nothing about it. So it appears, Delhi votes for AAP to suffocate themselves for months, and to get the dirtiest river ever.