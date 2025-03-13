Wednesday, September 17, 2025

“Try taking a baby Crocodile from its mother”: Australian PM Albanese fumes after US ‘influencer’ takes away a baby Wombat from its mother for a reel

An American Social Media Influencer, Sam Jones, has landed in the eye of a storm after she ran away with a baby Wombat with the baby’s distressed mother following behind.

Sam Jones has apparently 92,000 followers on Instagram and was a tourist in Australia when she shot the horrifying video of separating a child from its mother.

The actions of the Instagram influencer have attracted widespread condemnation, even from the Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

The Australian PM said that Sam Jones should try doing so with animals that can actually fight back. “Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there”, PM Albanese said.

Following the calls to get the influencer deported, Australian authorities are reviewing her Visa.

