“Tu hai kya cheez, bahar mil, dekhte hain kaise zinda ghar jaati hai”: Accused and Lawyer threaten female Judge in Delhi Court after conviction

In a shocking incident in a Delhi Court, a female Judge recieved death threats after she pronounced guilty verdict in a case. The accused Raj Singh and his lawyer threatened the Judge after the verdict and said, “Tu hai kya cheez, bahar mil, dekhte hain kaise zinda ghar jaati hai”.

The case was against the accused Raj Singh under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (dishonour of Cheque), filed by M/s Vintage Credit and Leasing Pvt. Ltd.

After the Judge ruled against Raj Singh in the case, he got angry at the judge in open court over his conviction, the judge noted in her order. The convict started abusing and even brought in the Judge’s mother in his tirade.

The incident took place in the Dwarka Court in Delhi in Judicial Magistrate First Class (NI Act) Shivangi Mangla’s Court.

Shivangi Mangla also said in her order that the convict held an object in his hand, which he tried to throw at her after she passed the conviction order.

In her order she added, “Then again they both (convict and counsel) harassed me mentally and physically to resign from job and they both again harassed to acquit the accused else they will file complaint against me and forcibly arrange my resignation.”