Tulsi Gabbard expresses solidarity over Pahalgam terror attack, extends support to India for “hunting down” Islamic terrorists responsible for it

American politician and the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, minced no words in condemning the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and extending her solidarity with India.

Ms Gabbard posted a tweet, calling out Islamic terrorism responsible for the attack and expressing her sympathies with PM Modi and the people of India.

“We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India,” Ms Gabbard tweeted.

We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 25, 2025

“We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack,” she added.

On April 22, 2025, a horrific terrorist strike unfolded in Baisaran Valley, near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the lives of at least 28 tourists and leaving more than 20 injured. It stands as the most lethal attack on civilians in the region since the 2008 Mumbai carnage.