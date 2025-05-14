India has blocked several Turkish, Chinese state outlet accounts on X, formerly Twitter, for parroting Pakistani propaganda on Operation Sindoor.

Turkish, Chinese state outlet social media handles being blocked by India this morning. Both of them with furthering Pakistani propaganda when Pakistan attacked India. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 14, 2025

Turkish public broadcaster TRT world’s X account has been banned in India. Access to Chinese state broadcaster Xinhua News Agency’s X account has also been withheld.

The development comes in the wake of fake news and disinformation disseminated on social media in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor against terror establishments in Pakistan. Pakistan had claimed that its retaliation against Operation Sindoor had caused grave damage to India’s military installations, including the S-400 airdefence system in Adampur airbase.

However, PM Modi yesterday debunked Pakistan’s fake claims by his early morning visit to the Adampur airbase, where he interacted with jawans and clicked pictures with S-400 air defence system in the background.