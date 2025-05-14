Friday, July 25, 2025

Turkish, Chinese state outlet social media handles blocked by India for parroting Pakistani propaganda on Operation Sindoor

India has blocked several Turkish, Chinese state outlet accounts on X, formerly Twitter, for parroting Pakistani propaganda on Operation Sindoor.

Turkish public broadcaster TRT world’s X account has been banned in India. Access to Chinese state broadcaster Xinhua News Agency’s X account has also been withheld.

The development comes in the wake of fake news and disinformation disseminated on social media in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor against terror establishments in Pakistan. Pakistan had claimed that its retaliation against Operation Sindoor had caused grave damage to India’s military installations, including the S-400 airdefence system in Adampur airbase.

However, PM Modi yesterday debunked Pakistan’s fake claims by his early morning visit to the Adampur airbase, where he interacted with jawans and clicked pictures with S-400 air defence system in the background.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com