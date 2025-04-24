Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Hyderabad, were staying in India illegally for 4 years

Two Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in India for the past four years have been nabbed by the police. The two illegal immigrants were found to be in possession of forged papers and identity documents. Four Indian nationals who had helped them in obtaining forged documents and continuing illegal stay have also been arrested.

The arrested Bangladeshis have been identified as Mohammad Hasibul and Rohan Saha, both from Dhaka. Mohammad Hasibul had illegally crossed into India by paying traffickers Rs 25,000. He lived in Kolkata as a Karate trainer. Later he befriended a woman from Hyderabad via Facebook and gave the fake Hindu name of Jovan Chowdhury. He came to Hyderabad and married her, and eventually got fake birth certificate and voter ID made in the fake name. He has been working as a Zomato delivery agend and also running an online garments business.

Rohan Saha was helped by Hasibul and his contacts to come to Hyderabad and obtain fake Indian documents through his contacts.

The Indian nationals arrested for helping the duo with fake documents have been identified as Mohammad Muqueed, T Sai Kiran, G Rajanikant and D Sudheer Kumar.