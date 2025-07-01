Two days after Ahmedabad crash, Air India Delhi-Vienna flight plunged 900 feet mid-air

On June 12, 2025, Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take off killing all but one person on board along with 34 people on ground. Now, it has come to light that a couple of days after that, another Air India flight had a deadly scare.

Air India from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for Vienna on June 14, drastically lost altitude as the plane dropped 900 feet mid-air. Both pilots of the plane have now been off-rostered.

Air India spokesperson said, “Upon receipt of the pilot’s report, the matter was disclosed to DGCA in accordance with regulations. Subsequently, upon receipt of data from the aircraft’s recorders, further investigation was initiated. The pilots have been off-rostered pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The flight eventually landed in Vienna without any issue.