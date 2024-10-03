UK: NHS worker dies on a park bench after being repeatedly raped by one Mohammad Lidow, court hearing begins

On the morning of July 17, 2021, a 37-year-old NHS worker Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in Southall Park by the passerbies. She was allegedly raped orally, repeatedly, by a homeless man called Mohammad Lidow, leading to her ultimate death. According to reports, Shotter was only 5 feet tall at the time of her death.

Mohammad has denied charges of rape and manslaughter.

Prosecutor Alan Morgan in court said, ‘Very sadly, by the time she was found, she had died and it was obvious that she had been dead for a number of hours. The passerby who had found Natalie did not know her and he called the emergency services.’

‘It has taken time to understand what must have happened to Natalie that night to understand what it was that must have caused her death. Crucially a CCTV camera at some distance away from the bench on which she was found would reveal what had happened to her that night,’ she said according to a Metro report.

In the trial which started on Wednesday, the prosecutor has said that Natalie was unconscious during the time of the rape and could not have consented to it. She has also said that it was the repeated oral rape that led to her death.

CCTV allegedly showed Iidow ‘positioning’ himself and Natalie in ways to ‘insert his penis into her mouth’, they said.

The trial will continue for two to three weeks according to reports.