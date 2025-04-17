Ukraine’s air defence missile likely failed: Russia on the explosion at Indian Pharma company’s warehouse in Kyiv

On April 12, the warehouse of an Indian Pharmaceutical Company Kusum Healthcare caught fire in Kyiv, Ukraine, following an explosion. While Ukrainian authorities have blamed Russia for it, the Russians have responded and said they didn’t attack the said Pharma company.

Ukrainian embassy in India claimed that Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses and is destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.

Responding to the allegations, Russian embassy to India said that “The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defence missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare’s warehouse setting it on fire.”

The Russian embassy further added, “The Embassy outlines that during the Special Military Operation the Russian Armed Forces have never targeted civilian facilities.”

Notably, Russia and Ukraine are locked in a war for the past 3 years.