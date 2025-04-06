2 UK MPs including Abtisam Mohamed detained in Israel, refused entry into the country: Here is why

Two British MPs of the Labour Party were reportedly denied entry into Israel and were deported on the suspicion that they intended to promote anti-Israel hatred. The British MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed flew to Israel on Saturday (5th April), but they were detained by the Israeli immigration authorities and deported.

A statement of the Israeli immigration authorities reportedly said that the two MPS planned to “document the activities of the security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred”. The MPs claimed they were visiting Israel “as part of an official parliamentary delegation”. But the Israeli authorities have rejected their claim as “fake”.

Today, two British MPs who called for Israel to be boycotted were denied entry into the country.



MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed landed this afternoon along with their two aides. When questioned, they claimed that they arrived as part of an official British parliamentary… — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) April 5, 2025

Reacting to the detention and deportation of the two MPs, the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the treatment meted out to the MPs was “unacceptable”.

“It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities,” Lammy said. “I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians,” he added.