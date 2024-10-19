UP: 7-year-old girl abducted and killed after rape attempt in Badaun, Alam arrested

A 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and subsequently killed in UP’s Badaun after a failed rape attempt. Alam, the accused ruthlessly bludgeoned the girl to death after the failed rape attempt. The police have arrested him.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when the girl went to the market to buy vegetables. When she did not return home, her family began searching for her and discovered her semi-naked body in an abandoned house. After the family filed a complaint, multiple police teams, including Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel, launched a search for the suspect.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Singh stated that CCTV footage from nearby areas was reviewed Friday night, which led to the identification of the suspect, Jaane Alam (22).

Alam was arrested after a shootout on the Beenpur road at 4 am on Saturday. During the encounter, Constable Manoj was injured when Alam fired at the police. The officers returned fire, hitting Alam in the right leg, according to the SSP.

During questioning, Alam admitted that he attempted to rape the girl, and when she screamed, he repeatedly struck her head against a wall. He then killed her by hitting her with a brick and fled through the back of the house, Singh said. An illegal homemade pistol and ammunition were recovered from him, the SSP added.