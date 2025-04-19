UP: Man dies by suicide after alleging harassment by wife, names in-laws in note

A 34-year-old man from Ghaziabad’s Modinagar, Mohit Tyagi, died after allegedly consuming poison in a suicide attempt on April 15. He passed away two days later in hospital. In a heartfelt suicide note, he accused his wife, Priyanka Tyagi, and her family of prolonged harassment and extortion.

According to Mohit’s brother, Rahul Tyagi, Mohit had been under immense psychological stress due to alleged mistreatment by his wife and her relatives. The family filed a police complaint naming Priyanka, her brother Puneet, sister-in-law Neetu, and uncles Anil and Vishesh Tyagi. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Mohit married Priyanka, a woman from Sambhal, on December 10, 2020. It was his second marriage. Their son, Samarth (nicknamed Chiku), was born in October 2021. But within months, tensions reportedly began to rise.

In his suicide note—shared on WhatsApp before his death—Mohit alleged sustained emotional and psychological abuse, threats of false legal cases, and that the marriage was part of a calculated plan to extort money.

The situation worsened after Mohit’s mother died in August 2024. Mohit claimed that Priyanka, her brother, and an unidentified man took off with gold jewellery worth Rs 12–15 lakh, cash, and their son. His family alleged that attempts to intervene were met with threats.

Despite complaining at the time, they say no police action followed.

On April 15, Mohit allegedly received a call from Sambhal’s Chowda police station about a new complaint filed by Priyanka. Hours later, he informed friends via WhatsApp of his decision to end his life, naming those he believed responsible.

In the letter, Mohit detailed Priyanka’s alleged attempts to abort their child and her continued hostility post-birth. He requested that his son be raised by his paternal family, expressing fear for the child’s safety.

“I have no grief over dying,” Mohit wrote. “I’m only afraid they’ll harm Chiku after I’m gone. If I don’t end my life, no one will believe me.”

His note ends with an appeal to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, urging action against the misuse of legal provisions in matrimonial disputes.