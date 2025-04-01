UP: Muslim groups clash with each other after Eid prayers in Meerut, stone pelting and firing took place, 5 arrested; watch viral video

Violence broke out between two factions of the Muslim community in Siwalkhas town of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on 31st March on Eid. Rods and sticks were used against one another. People were chased and even beaten. Stones were also pelted and many people were injured.

Some women were also seen trying to intervene and save their loved ones from the attack. Bullets were reportedly fired. The police arrived on the scene as soon as they received word of the incident and managed to defuse tensions.

यूपी : मेरठ के जानी इलाके में ईद पर मुस्लिमों के दो पक्ष भिड़ गए। खूब लाठी-डंडे चले, एक-दूसरे पर पत्थर बरसाए। कई लोग घायल हैं। दोनों पक्षों में पुराना विवाद था। pic.twitter.com/ypBBR8P8sQ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 31, 2025

According to reports, the Muslim community congregated at the canal graveyard to read Namaaz. Two sides got into a fight about a disagreement from the previous day during that time of namaaz. The dispute became so heated that a brawl erupted out. Some hurried to their houses, brandished sticks and engaged in assault. Stone-pelting soon followed. A lot of people were flung to the ground and then assaulted. The sounds of multiple rounds of gunfire were also audible during the conflict.

The injured were admitted to the hospital. The police have taken the written complaint of both the parties and 5 accused have been arrested. SP Rural Rakesh Kumar informed that on 30th March Siwalkhas resident Zahid had an altercation with Nazim in the market. The matter didn’t escalate at the time. After Eid prayers, both of them came face to face on the way. A large number of people from both sides pelted stones at each other and firing also took place. However, there is no report of anyone being shot yet.