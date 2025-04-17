UP: Woman plans with boyfriend, buys a snake to murder husband and claims death by snakebite

In Meerut, another case of a husband’s murder by the wife has come to light. In the village Akbarpur Sadat in Bahsuma of Meerut district, a young man named Amit was found dead on Monday, 14 April. A venomous snake was found on his bed and Amit’s body had several marks of snakebite.

It was reported as a sensational case of snakebite. However, a postmortem of Amit’s body has revealed that he was already dead when the snake bit him. The cause of death was strangulation, not snakebite.

Police investigation has found that Amit’s wife Ravita had an affair with a man named Amardeep. Amardeep and Ravita decided to kill Amit and planned their escape. They had bought a snake from a local snake charmer and used it to claim Amit’s death as a result of snakebite.

As per reports, Amit was first strangulated and the snake was left on his bed, near his body. The snake had bitten Amit’s body, but Amit was already dead. Amit’s family members had some knowledge of Ravita’s affair, so they had requested for a post-mortem and investigation.

Police have arrested Ravita and Amardeep, along with another person from the village. The investigation is on.