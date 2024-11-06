US elections: ‘Kamala Harris won’t address supporters tonight’, says her team as Trump races ahead



Vice President and Democrat Candidate Kamala Harris will not address supporters tonight, but is expected to speak tomorrow. Harris’ campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said that the Vice President will be back to address not only her supporters but also the nation.

BREAKING: Harris HQ tells fans to go home, says she won't speak tonight pic.twitter.com/F5rK1r4qN2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

Richmond was seen declaring that the team will ‘continue to monitor’ to make sure that every vote is counted.

Richmond’s announcement comes after CNN projected that former President Donald Trump would win two of the key battleground states including North Carolina and Georgia.

In Georgia, Decision Desk HQ projected the state would go to Trump. Georgia is one of the seven swing states whose voting outcomes are expected to determine the result of this election. President Joe Biden took Georgia in 2020, whereas Trump won the Peach State in 2016.

Winning North Carolina gives all 16 electoral college votes for Trump making it closer for him to secure the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race to the White House.