US: Junior bankers at Robert W. Baird bank made to work 110-hour weeks, suffered organ failure

Employees at the Robert W. Baird investment bank, a Milwaukee-based investment bank, have alleged that they were forced to work grueling 110-hour weeks, leading to at least two hospitalisations. One of the junior bankers suffered failure of pancreas and had to be hospitalised, reported Wall Street Journal.

The bankers shared that they were made to work 20-hour days, and even then were reprimanded for taking breaks after working all night.

After a second hospitalisation for failed pancreas (associated with working long hours), the employee was fired for what the bank allegedly termed “low productivity.”

The report has come out amid wider concerns over the harsh working conditions faced by young professionals on Wall Street.

Notably work-life balance, and the number of hours an employee should work in a week has been a subject of debate in India as well over the past year.