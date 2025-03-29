Saturday, March 29, 2025

Donald Trump lauds PM Modi, calls him ‘smart man’ and ‘great friend’

On Thursday (28th March), US President Donald Trump praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described him as a ‘smart man’ and a ‘great friend’.

He stated, “Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we have always been very good friends. India is one of the highest-tariffing nations in the world.”

“They are very smart. He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it is going to work out very well between India and our country,” Donald Trump emphasised.

“And I want to say you have a great prime minister,”

