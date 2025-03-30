US President Donald Trump threatens Iran with bombings if they don’t sign Nuclear Deal

In a telephonic interview with American Network NBC, on Sunday, March 30, US President Donald Trump said that he will bomb Iran if they don’t agree to the Nuclear deal.

President Trump threatened Iran with bombings and tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over the Nuclear deal.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said. “But there’s a chance that if they don’t make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago.”

Notably, President Trump’s threats come shortly after Iran threatened to attack US base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean if US takes any military action against Iran.

Tehran says its nuclear program is wholly for civilian energy purposes while Western powers accuse it of developing Nuclear weapons.

