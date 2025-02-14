US will sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India: President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the country will sell its stealth fighter jets F-35 to India. President Trump made the announcement after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently in the US.

“Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters,” Donald Trump told a joint news conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

With this, India will join a select group of countries that will possess the state of the art fighter jets.