USA had no role to play, no nuclear signalling from Pakistan: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri tells Parliamentary panel

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has met and briefed a Parliamentary Panel on Monday, 19 May. As per reports, the Foreign Secretary has informed the panel about the Operation Sindoor and the facts surrounding it.

Misri has informed the panel that the understanding between India and Pakistan to pause military actions were taken at a bilateral level between the two nations and USA, or any other country did not have any role to play in it. Misri clarified on the bilateral understanding after some MPs questioned US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Misri also clarified that the military conflict between India and Pakistan stayed within the definitions of conventional warfare and there was never any nuclear signalling or posturing from Pakistan.

Upon the question of Pakistan using Chinese-origin military hardware, Misri stated, “It does not matter what they used. it matters that we hit their airbases hard.”

Vikram Misri also declined to comment on the Pakistani claim that India lost aircraft, citing national security concerns.