USA: woman strips naked, defecates on seat on board Philadelphia to Chicago flight

In a bizarre incident from USA, a flight from Philadelphia to Chicago turned super messy for everyone no board when a woman passenger stripped naked mid-flight and defecated on her seat. The woman’s troubling actions forced the airline to pull the aircraft out of service for several hours for thorough cleaning.

The incident took place on board a Southwest Airlines fight. They later issued a statement saying, “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees, and we appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew.”

“Our teams are reaching out to those onboard to apologise for the situation and any delay to their travel planes”, they added.

This is not the first such incident on Southwest Airlines flights in recent times as another passenger had stripped naked on another flight last month.

SO far, it is not clear what action has been taken against the passenger.