Uttar Pradesh: 5-year-old girl raped by 3 minor boys in Ballia

In a shocking and disturbing incident, a 5-year-old girl was raped by 3 minor boys in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused are aged 6, 13, and 16. They have been detained by the Police.

The girl was raped on the roof of her house by the boys, as per Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir. The boys’ family lives as tenants there

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, a case was registered against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday night.

All the three accused have been detained by Police and are currently being interrogated.