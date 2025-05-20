Uttar Pradesh: Bid to derail Rajdhani Express and another train foiled in Hardoi

In Uttar Pradesh, an attempt to derail two trains has been foiled. The attempt to derail trains, including a Rajdhani Express, was foiled due to the alertness of loco pilots in both cases.

Sharing details about the incident, Police said that unidentified miscreants had tied wooden blocks using earthing wire to the track between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations.

After observing the block, loco pilot of Rajdhani Express on its way to Dibrugarh in Assam from Delhi applied the emergency brake. He removed the obstruction and informed railway officials.

The other attempt to derail a train was with the Kathgodam Express, but the loco pilot diverted the train to avoid any mishap.

Attempts to derail trains have been rising rapidly in the country in the past few years. However, thanks to alert loco pilots, these attempts have been thwarted.