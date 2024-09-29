‘Wake up Hindus, save your religion now’: Angry over beef laddus in Tirupati, Sanatan Samaj protests with VHP in Aligarh

In Aligarh, many people of Sanatan Samaj, along with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, took out a protest march against the adulteration of Prasad in Tirupati temple with beef fat and pig fat. This protest march started from Shrivarshney Mahavidyalaya and ended at Ramlila Maidan. During this, many Sanatanis joined the protest.

During the protest march, Mahamandleshwar Annapurna demanded appropriate action against those accused of adulteration. She also said that if the matter is not heard, she will go on a hunger strike. The people of Sanatan Samaj leading the protest demanded that Hindu temples should be freed from government control, and Gurukuls should be promoted to make Hindus aware.

Slogans like “Free Hindu temples from government control”, “Wake up Hindus, save religion now” were also raised in the protest march. The question was raised that why even after 77 years of independence, Hindus cannot be allowed to run their temples. It was asked that minorities are allowed to run their religious institutions but why are Hindus not being given this constitutional right.

During the protest march, it was also said that the sanctity of temples cannot be restored without freeing them from government control.